Israel to remove security protection for Netanyahu’s family

Israeli authorities on Sunday decided that the family of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will no longer receive security protection.

A ministerial committee looking into Netanyahu's request to extend security protection for him and his family for another six months decided to end the arrangement as of Monday, the official KAN channel reported.

On Friday, Netanyahu filed a police complaint against what he said was incitement to violence against him and his family.

Last week, the premier-turned opposition leader said he and his family are possible assassination targets from Iran and other hostile countries to Israel.