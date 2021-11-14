Israeli Air Force chief concludes his first visit to UAE

Israeli Air Force chief Amikam Norkin on Sunday concluded an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after his participation in the Dubai International Air Chiefs' Conference (DIACC).

A military statement said Norkin's visit to the UAE came as a follow-up to the visit of the UAE Air Force chief, Ibrahim Nasser al-Alawi, to Israel last month as part of his country's participation in the Blue Flag air exercise.

DIACC, which was held as part of the Dubai Airshow, included participation of Air Force chiefs from the Middle East.

Israel is participating in the Dubai Airshow, which kicked off on Sunday and lasts till Thursday.

In September 2020, the UAE signed a US-sponsored deal to normalize relations with Israel. Since then, the two countries have signed dozens of bilateral agreements in various fields, including investment, banking services, and tourism.