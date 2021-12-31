Israeli army kills Palestinian youth in West Bank

A Palestinian youth was killed by the Israeli army on Friday in northern West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said Amir Atef Rayyan from Qarawat Bani Hassan town was shot dead by the Israeli soldiers in Salfit city.

According to the Israeli army, Rayyan was shot dead for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack.

The Israeli army killed 324 Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip from the beginning of 2021 until Dec. 20, according to data compiled by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.