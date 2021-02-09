Israeli army says suspect broke into Nevatim Air Base

The suspect drove through an open gate into the base, abandoned the car later and took off on foot.

While the search in coordination between air force, ground defense units and police was ongoing, the suspect “climbed two barbed wire fences and a five-meter-high (16-foot) fence, and left the base."

No loss of life or damage to the security facilities was reported.

“The event will be investigated and the necessary lessons will be learned,” the IDF statement added.

The airbase is home to Israel’s fleet of F-35 fighter jets, and other advanced aircraft.

AA