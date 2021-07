A 10-year-old Palestinian child was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to local residents.

The child was injured in the head when Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle at the entrance of the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, Muhammad Ayyad, a Palestinian resident, told Anadolu Agency.

The child was rushed to hospital for treatment.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.