Israeli attacks on Palestinians 'unacceptable': Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s foreign minister spoke over the phone with his Palestinian counterpart on Saturday to convey Kabul’s steadfast support in the wake of Israel’s brazen aggression.

Mohammad Haneef Atmar told Riyad Al-Maliki that Afghanistan and other Islamic and peace-loving countries view Israel’s attacks as unacceptable and want an immediate end to the violence, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He said Afghanistan condemns “the escalation of attacks and encroachment on the Palestinian people during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.”

“Atmar expressed the deepest condolences of President Ashraf Ghani and the people of Afghanistan to the Palestinian government and people over the martyrdom of dozens of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, and offered condolences and best wishes for recovery to the injured,” read the statement.

Afghanistan remains committed and supports the legitimate right of Palestinians to have an independent Palestinian state within the defined borders in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution of 1967, the statement added.

The Palestinian foreign minister thanked the Afghan government for its sympathy and called for Islamic countries and the world’s peace-loving nations to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, it further said.

Atmar also invited al-Maliki to visit Afghanistan at an appropriate time.

