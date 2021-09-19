Israeli court extends arrest of 4 recaptured Palestinian prisoners

An Israeli court in the northern city of Nazareth on Sunday extended the detention of four recaptured Palestinian prisoners for further 10 days, according to Israeli media.

The detention of Zakaria Zubeidi, Mahmoud al-Arida, Yakub Qaderi, and Mohammad Al-Arida was extended for 10 days for investigation, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

Zubeidi’s lawyer Avigdor Feldman said the court decided to extend their detention due to the continuing investigation over their escape from prison on Sept. 6.

Six Palestinian inmates had tunneled out of the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6. Israeli forces, however, managed to recapture four of them last week after a large-scale manhunt.

The remaining two -- Iham Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat -- were caught early on Sunday inside a house in the West Bank city of Jenin.

AA