Israeli defense minister confirms crisis with Egypt over Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has confirmed a crisis with Egypt over a recent Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

"We have constant contact with Egypt, and in the last two years, there have been ups and downs," Gantz said in statements.

"In the last few days, there has been a slight down, but we're sorting it out," he added.

Tension arose between the two sides after Israel refused to rein in its raids in the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli media, Cairo was angry at Israel’s handling of the Gaza offensive and the assassination of Palestinian activist Ibrahim al-Nabulsi one day following the Gaza cease-fire.

Al-Nabulsi was killed along two other Palestinians in an Israeli raid in Nablus city one day after Egypt managed to broker a cease-fire to end a 3-day Israeli offensive on Gaza.

At least 49 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured in the onslaught.

According to public broadcaster KAN, Ronen Bar, head of the Israeli General Security Service, flew to Egypt to discuss the crisis with the head of Egypt’s intelligence service, Abbas Kamel.

There was no comment from Egyptian authorities on the report.