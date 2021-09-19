Israeli forces capture last 2 Palestinian inmates in Jenin

Israeli forces have recaptured the last two escaped Palestinian prisoners following last week’s jailbreak from a high-security prison, Israeli police said.

In a statement, the police said the two Palestinians Iham Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat were captured in the city of Jenin.

“The house where the two fugitives were staying was detected by the intelligence given by Israel’s internal security service, Shin-Bet, and they were arrested by the Israeli forces without showing any resistance,” the statement added.

Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, for its part, held Israel responsible for the safety of the recaptured prisoners.

In a statement, the group vowed to pursue efforts to liberate all Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, and called for staging rallies across the occupied Palestinian territories to show support to the families of Palestinian detainees.

Six Palestinian inmates tunneled out of the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6. Four of them, however, were recaptured by Israeli forces last week after a large-scale manhunt.

There are around 4,850 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 41 women, 225 children, and 540 “administrative detainees,” according to observers.

AA