Israeli forces demolish Palestinian house in West Bank

Israeli military forces on Tuesday demolished a Palestinian house in the West Bank, in the latest demolitions in the occupied territory, according to its owner.

“Israeli authorities cited lack of a building permit for razing the house in the town of Jabal al-Sundas in Hebron,” Mohamed al-Atrash told Anadolu Agency.

The house demolition has triggered clashes between angry Palestinian residents and Israeli forces, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter on the ground.

The two-storey house was located in Area C, which is under Israel’s administrative and security control until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B, and C.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a total of 768 Palestinian structures in Area C and the occupied East Jerusalem have been demolished by Israel between January and November 2021.