Israeli forces detain 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli army soldiers detained three Palestinians, including a nursing mother, in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to a local NGO.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said the arrests took place in the cities of Jericho, Al-Bireh and Bethlehem.

No reason was provided for the arrests.

The NGO said among the detainees was a nursing mother for a one-month baby.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to the NGO, there are around 4,650 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including at least 500 held without charge or trial under the Israeli administrative detention policy.