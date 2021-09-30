Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza

Israeli forces early Thursday killed three Palestinians, including a woman, in separate incidents that took place in Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In Jerusalem, Israeli police said its forces fatally shot a Palestinian woman at the Chain Gate in the Old City after she attempted to stab a police officer.

In a related development, a young Palestinian was killed and another two injured by Israeli army gunfire in northern West Bank, said a medical source.

The casualties took place when fierce clashes erupted between Israeli army forces and Palestinians during the storming of the Burqin town near Jenin city.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli forces, before the withdrawal, surrounded a home and detained two Palestinians.

In the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire east of Al-Bureij refugee camp.

According to Anadolu Agency’s correspondent, Mohamed Abdel-Karim Ammar, 41, was shot in the neck by Israeli forces in an area close to the security fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the incident.