Israeli police attack Palestinians praying outside Damascus Gate

Israeli police attacked Palestinians praying outside the Old City's Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem with batons late Thursday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 10 people were injured, with one of them taken to a hospital and the others treated by medical teams at the scene.

Earlier in the day, far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for being a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted to make a public statement in front of the Damascus Gate, which exacerbated tensions.

Palestinians who protested against Ben-Gvir were attacked by Israeli police with stun grenades.

Some Palestinians, including children, were arrested.

