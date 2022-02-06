Israeli premier, US president discuss 'regional challenges'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to US President Joe Biden over phone and discussed a range of issues including regional challenges, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Bennett congratulated Biden on the operation to eliminate Daesh/ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in northern Syria, saying that "the world is now a safer place thanks to the courageous operation of the US forces."

The two leaders also talked about the "growing Iranian aggression," "steps to block the Iranian nuclear program," and the current situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Bennett thanked Biden for his “steadfast support of Israel” and invited him and his wife to visit Israel.

