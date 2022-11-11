Israeli president to ask Netanyahu to form new government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday said he will present Benjamin Netanyahu, a former prime minister and the Likud party’s leader, with mandate on Sunday to form a new government.

Herzog’s announcement came after consultations with representatives of the political parties voted into the Knesset. The consultations from Wednesday to Friday were held before the president tasked an individual with the formation of a government based on their recommendations.

Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc secured an outright majority in the 120-seat Knesset, allowing him to form the upcoming government.

Netanyahu’s camp won 64 seats against 51 seats for members of the current government led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid.