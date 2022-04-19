Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque must end: Qatari emir

The Emir of Qatar told Jordan’s king Monday that Israel’s raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque have to end along with all its provocations against the Palestinian people, adding his country fully supports Palestine in regaining its legitimate rights.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and King Abdullah II had a phone conversation about the latest incident at Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as the rising tensions in the area, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Al Thani reiterated that his country supports the Palestinian issue and all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to freely worship and establish their own independent state, the capital of which is East Jerusalem, based on the 1967 borders.

Jordan’s king also spoke by phone Monday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to Jordanian media outlets.

Abdullah evaluated the latest developments in the Palestinian arena and their negative repercussions on regional and world peace and security.

The king -- who warned that Israel's unilateral practices in the Palestinian territories would undermine the chances of achieving a two-state solution and comprehensive peace -- also completely refused to damage the historical and legal status of Jerusalem.

He stressed that all attempts to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque into time and space between Muslims and Jews are condemned and unacceptable.

Noting the importance of protecting worshippers in the mosque, Abdullah drew attention to the fact that no measures have been taken to ensure that worshippers reach the mosque and are prevented from being provoked, especially during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

He also emphasized the need to intensify international efforts to prevent increased tensions in Jerusalem.

On Sunday, the Jordanian king called on Israel to respect the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and to put an end to its illegal and provocative actions.

Also Monday, Jordan summoned the Israeli ambassador to the Foreign Ministry as a response to the raids and violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Tensions have mounted across the Palestinian territories since Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard Friday amid clashes with worshippers, injuring hundreds.

On Sunday, more than 700 Israeli settlers forced their way into the mosque complex under heavy police protection to celebrate the week-long Jewish Passover holiday, which started on Friday.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.