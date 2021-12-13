Israel’s Bennett meets Abu Dhabi crown prince for Iran talks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during his current visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement, Bennett's office described the talks as "historic", adding that the discussions touched upon their bilateral relations and Iran’s nuclear file.

No further details were provided about the meeting.

On Sunday, Bennett started an official visit to the UAE upon an invitation from bin Zayed, marking the first visit by an Israeli premier to the Gulf nation.

The visit came as Israel is stressing its opposition to a new deal between world powers and Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Last year, the UAE signed a US-sponsored agreement to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel. The Gulf state was joined by three other Arab states – Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan – in normalizing ties with Tel Aviv. Palestinians blasted the move as a “stab in the back."