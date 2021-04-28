Israel’s Netanyahu appoints Gantz justice minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to assign Defense Minister Benny Gantz with running the Justice Ministry in the incumbent interim government, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation.

The Israeli government will vote by phone later on Wednesday on the motion.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Supreme Court suspended the government's decision to assign the justice portfolio to Minister of Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis.

The court's decision came after the government's legal adviser, Avichai Mandelblit, said that the vote on Tuesday to appoint Akunis was illegal.

Israeli law binds the government not to keep the position of minister of justice vacant in the case of holding many government meetings.

The current government operates as a caretaker since the last elections, which took place in March, until a new cabinet is formed.

