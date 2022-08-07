Israel’s Shin Bet spy service recommends ending Gaza offensive

Israel’s domestic intelligence service Shin Bet on Sunday recommended ending the ongoing military offensive in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media.

Israeli warplanes on Sunday continued airstrikes in the blockaded Palestinian territory for the third day, as the death toll from the attacks soared to 29 and over 250 others injured.

Shin Bet's chief Ronan Bar told the Israeli security cabinet that Gaza airstrikes achieved their goals by dealing a heavy blow to the Islamic Jihad group, the Walla news website reported.

Israel achieved a "planned strategic goal" of separating the Hamas group, which rules the Gaza Strip, from being involved in the ongoing conflict, Bar said.

Israel cited an "imminent threat of attack" by the Islamic Jihad group for launching its military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks came amid rising tensions across Palestinian territories following the detention of Bassam al-Saadi, a senior leader of Islamic Jihad, in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin early this week.

The Israeli army said Saturday that the Gaza offensive may last for a week.