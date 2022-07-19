Kuwait appoints new prime minister

Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem named to form new government.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday issued a decree to appoint Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as a new prime minister.

The local Al-Qabas newspaper, citing an informed source, said Sheikh Mohammed was appointed to form a new government.

No statement was issued yet by the Emiri Diwan.

The appointment of a new premier comes three months after former Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah submitted his resignation, the fourth in the past two years and a half.

Sheikh Mohammed is the fourth son of former Kuwaiti ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, who ruled the Gulf country between 1965 and 1977.

He served in several important posts, including deputy prime minister, foreign affairs minister and finance minister.

