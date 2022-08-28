Kuwait to hold parliamentary election in September

Kuwait will hold parliamentary elections on Sept. 29, the state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.

A decree was issued by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah calling on voters to elect members of a new 50-seat National Assembly.

The Interior Ministry said it will accept applications to run in the polls as of Aug. 29 for ten days.

The assembly is the Gulf state’s legislative authority and is mandated to observe the work of the executive authority and issue laws, which come into effect after being ratified by the country's ruler.

On August 2, Sheikh Meshal, who has taken on most of the ruling emir's duties, dissolved the National Assembly citing a political standoff between the government and the legislature.