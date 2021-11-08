Kuwaiti government resigns amid row with opposition lawmakers

The Kuwaiti government on Monday submitted its resignation to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, according to local media.

Al-Qabas newspaper, citing a government source, said the government headed by Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah decided to resign following a cabinet meeting.

The daily, however, did not provide details about the reasons behind the resignation.

There was no comment from the Kuwaiti authorities on the report.

The resignation came as several opposition lawmakers sought to question the prime minister and other ministers on various issues, including corruption and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government was formed in March after the previous cabinet of Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah resigned in January.