Leading Syrian opposition figure passes away in Paris

Prominent exiled Syrian opposition figure Michel Kilo passed away late Monday from COVID-19 at a hospital in Paris at the age of 81.

Kilo was an intellectual and national figure who devoted over 50 years of his life to fighting dictatorship, said the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces (SNC) in a statement.

Nasser Al-Hariri, the president of the SNC, said Kilo’s death was a significant loss for Syria’s opposition.

“My condolences to the free Syrian people, his family, and all his followers,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

AA