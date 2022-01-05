Leaving family homeless, Israel demolishes Palestinian house in E.Jerusalem

Israeli forces on Wednesday demolished a Palestinian house in the town of Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem, according to its owner.

“My family has become homeless after our house was demolished,” Sultan Helisi, the homeowner, told Anadolu Agency.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli bulldozers razed the house in the morning in the Wadi Hilweh neighborhood in Silwan, while Israeli police blocked local residents and media personnel from reaching the area during the demolition.

Helisi, a father of four, said Israeli authorities had refused to grant him a building permit for his 65-square-meter house, which was built in 2014.

There was no comment from Israeli municipal authorities on the demolition.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Israel last year demolished a total of 175 residential homes in East Jerusalem.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.