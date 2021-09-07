Lebanese bakeries threaten work stoppage amid fuel crisis

Bakeries in northern Lebanon will stop working as of Wednesday amid a fuel crisis in the Arab country, the bakeries union said.

“There is a crisis caused by shortages of flour and fuel,” Tarek al-Mir, head of the bakeries union in northern Lebanon, told reporters in Tripoli on Tuesday. “People are in danger of not being able to get bread.”

There was no comment from Lebanese authorities on the announcement.

The Economy Ministry usually provides bakeries with flour and fuel, known as mazout, via weekly vouchers at a subsidized price. Bakery owners, however, complain that amounts provided fall short.

While the official price announced by the Energy Ministry for 20 liters of mazout is 98,000 Lebanese liras ($65), black market vendors sell the same amount for some 350,000 Lebanese pounds ($232).

Lebanon is facing a severe economic crisis, with the local currency losing nearly all of its value against the dollar.

The Arab country has been unable to form a new government since the resignation of Hassan Diab's cabinet on Aug. 10, 2020, six days after the massive Beirut port blast.

