Lebanese protesters block roads amid deep economic crisis

Lebanese protesters on Monday blocked roads in a number of cities in protest of the deteriorating living and economic conditions in the country.



Protesters blocked roads and entrances to the capital city Beirut with waste containers and barricades to prevent citizens from going to work, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.



Angry protesters also used burning tires and waste containers to block roads in the northern city of Tripoli, amid a heavy deployment of army forces.



Several schools suspended lessons to ensure the safety of students.



Roadblocks were also reported in the city of Sidon and Bekaa Valley.



Walid Joumblatt, the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, warned in a Twitter post on Monday that Lebanon is “floundering under the weight of hunger, medicine prices, hospital bills” as well as the collapse of the lira.



A new Lebanese government led by Najib Mikati was formed in September, ending more than a year-long power vacuum. Former Prime Minister Hassan Diab had resigned in the wake of the catastrophic Beirut port blast last year.



Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with severe domestic challenges including a currency devaluation against the dollar, along with shortages of fuel and medicines.



The Lebanese pound recorded further decline this week as the exchange rate of one dollar reached 25,000 pounds in the parallel market, while its official price is 1,515 pounds.