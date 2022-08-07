Lebanon calls for EU cooperation on return of Syrian refugees

Lebanon has called on the European Union to cooperate on a roadmap for the gradual return of Syrian refugees to their country.

“Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic and social crisis in its modern history, under which 80% of the Lebanese are living under poverty line,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It cited the presence of Syrian refugees as a “main reason” of the Lebanese economic crisis.

“Lebanon and the EU have a common interest in finding a sustainable solution to the Syrian displacement issue, which protects Lebanon socially, economically and on a security level, in addition to preemptively protecting European countries from the consequences of any possible deterioration,” the ministry said.

“Lebanon calls for cooperation, consultation and dialogue to lay down a roadmap that would allow the gradual dignified and safe return of displaced Syrians to their homeland,” it added.

Lebanon hosts around 1.5 million Syrian refugees, about 900,000 of whom are registered at UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Most of the refugees suffer from tough living conditions, especially with the exacerbation of the Lebanese economic crisis on one hand and the global economic crisis on the other.