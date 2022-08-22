Lebanon says unaware of maritime border deal with Israel

A Lebanese political source on Monday denied reports that Beirut was close to reaching an agreement on maritime border demarcation with Israel.

"Lebanon has not been informed of any position regarding this matter so far," the source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

On Sunday, Israeli TV Channel 12 reported that Israel and Lebanon were close to have a maritime demarcation deal.

Lebanon and Israel are engaged in a dispute over a maritime area that is 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both counties to the UN in 2011.

The area is rich in natural gas and oil. Five sessions of indirect negotiations were held between Lebanon and Israel under UN sponsorship and US mediation. The last round of talks was in May 2021 but it was stuck because of major differences.