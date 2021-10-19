Lebanon sets March 27 for parliamentary elections

The Lebanese parliament voted on Tuesday, to set March 27 as the date for holding the country’s parliamentary elections, instead of May 8.

With the exception of the Strong Lebanon bloc (which holds 23 of the 128-seat assembly), all parliamentary blocs approved a law for holding early elections, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

On Oct. 7, a joint parliamentary committee recommended that elections should be held on March 27 for technical reasons and ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, which will start in April.

On Sept. 10, a new Lebanese government was formed 13 months after the Cabinet of Hassan Diab resigned following the horrific blast in the Port of Beirut in August 2020.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has grappled with some of the severest domestic challenges including currency devaluation which lost almost all of its value against the dollar, along with shortages of fuel and medicine.