Libyan court allows Haftar to run for presidency

The Tripoli Court of Appeal on Monday overturned an earlier verdict to exclude Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar from this month’s presidential elections, according to local media.

The private Libya Al-Ahrar TV said the court ruled to allow Haftar to run in the Dec. 24 polls.

Last week, a court in the western city of al-Zawiya issued a ruling to exclude Haftar from the vote.

Last month, a Libyan court had disqualified Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former strongman Muammar Gaddafi, from the polls, before he appealed the verdict.

On Wednesday, Libya’s elections commission is expected to announce a final list of candidates for the presidential polls.

Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on Dec. 24 under a UN-sponsored agreement reached by Libyan political rivals during meetings in Tunisia last November.

Libyans hope that the upcoming elections will contribute to ending an armed conflict that has plagued the oil-rich country for years.