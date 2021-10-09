Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts southwestern Iran

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 shook southwestern Iran on Saturday, according to Tehran University’s seismological center.

In a statement, the center said the quake struck at the depth of 7 kilometers in Andika district of Khuzestan province.

No information was yet available about casualties or material damage.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone, and the country has seen many catastrophic earthquakes in the past.

In 2021, at least four earthquakes were reported to hit different parts of Iran.

