Major Israeli web hosting company hacked

A major Israeli Internet company was hacked, causing a state of “complete paralysis”, according to Israeli media on Saturday.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said the Black Shadow group, believed to be Iranian, was behind the hacking of the Israeli Cyberserve, an Israeli web hosting company that has been operating since 1997.

The data seized by the hackers covers a wide range of companies such as tour operator Pegasus, the Cannes blog, and others.

The Black Shadow Group is also responsible for last year’s attacks on Israeli companies, most notably Shirbit Insurance and KLS Auto Finance.

On Tuesday, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that another Iranian group named The Stick of Moses had leaked accurate details, including the names, addresses, ranks, and units of hundreds of Israeli soldiers and officers.

The attack came days after Iranian authorities reported a major cyberattack on the country’s gas station system, disrupting the sale of subsidized fuel to consumers.

Recently, the Manufacturers Association (responsible for more than 95% of industrial production in Israel) announced that hundreds of Israeli companies paid hackers more than $1 billion in ransom in 2020.