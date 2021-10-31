Missile attack kills at least 3 children in southwestern Yemen

At least three children were killed and two others wounded in a missile attack in southwestern Yemen, local sources said Saturday.

The attack hit a residential area in the Taiz province, said the sources.

Reports on social media claimed that the missile was fired by the Houthi group, while the rebels have yet to comment on the incident or claim responsibility for the attack.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government exacerbated the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with 233,000 people killed, nearly 80% or about 30 million needing humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.