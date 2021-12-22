Moroccan NGO condemns Israeli abuses of jailed Palestinian women

A Moroccan women advocacy group on Wednesday condemned abuses against Palestinian female prisoners in Israel.

“We express our condemnation and outrage at the brutal assault on Palestinian female prisoners, including placing some of them in solitary confinement,” the Moroccan Women Against Political Detention said in a statement.

The NGO stressed its "full solidarity with the Palestinian female prisoners brutally assaulted by the Zionist repressive apparatus inside prison.”

It also demanded the immediate release of all Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

On Tuesday, the Prisoners' National Movement, a group representing Palestinian prisoners, called for dedicating the coming Friday to show solidarity with Palestinian female prisoners in Israel.

Palestinian factions have earlier called for “an appropriate response” to attacks on female prisoners in Damon and Nafha prisons.

Prisoners’ rights groups on Sunday accused Israeli prison authorities in Damon of "carrying out successive abuses against Palestinian female prisoners.”

There are around 4,500 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 32 women, and 170 minors, according to institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs.