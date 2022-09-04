Multi-national military exercise kicks off in Jordan

A multi-national military exercise kicked off in Jordan on Sunday, according to the Jordanian military.

Forces from 29 countries, including the United States, are taking part in the Eager Lion 2022, military spokesman Mustafa Hiyari told a press conference.

He said the 10-day training aims to raise preparedness and gain field expertise for forces of the participating countries, he added.

According to the spokesman, 4,300 military personnel and 1,000 civilian officers are taking part in the training.

The Eager Lion exercise started in Jordan in 2011 and includes ground, naval and air military trainings. The drill was mainly carried out between the Jordanian and US armies but recently it was conducted with the participation of forces from other countries.