Neighbors to send delegation to assess Libya's political situation

Libya’s neighbors on Tuesday agreed to send a ministerial delegation to assess the political situation in the North African country ahead of its highly anticipated Dec. 24 general elections.

The decision was taken at the end of a meeting of foreign ministers of Algeria, Libya, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Chad, Niger, and the Republic of Congo.

The two-day meeting hosted by Algeria was also attended by Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the UN chief’s special envoy for Libya Jan Kubis, and Bankole Adeoye, the African Union’s commissioner for political affairs, peace, and security.

According to a joint statement, the participants agreed to coordinate efforts in dealing with all Libyan parties to resolve the country’s political crisis.

The statement, however, did not specify a date for the delegation’s visit.

It also stressed the need for the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from Libya, as outlined in a UN Security Council resolution and the cease-fire deal between Libya’s rival parties.

The meeting participants also called for activating the quadripartite agreement between Libya, Sudan, Chad, and Niger to control and monitor their borders with Libya, the statement added.

The next meeting of Libya’s neighboring countries will be held in Cairo, but a date is yet to be announced.

AA