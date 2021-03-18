Netanyahu claims UAE did not cancel his visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the UAE has not canceled his visit, and he will visit it "soon."

"They did not cancel the visit ... and I promise to visit the UAE soon," Netanyahu told the Israeli Army Radio.

Netanyahu was planning to make the visit before the Israeli elections that will take place on March 23.

On Wednesday, Israeli media reported, citing UAE officials, that the visit had been canceled as the Arab country does not want to interfere in the Israeli elections affairs.

Last September, Israel and the UAE signed an agreement to normalize relations.

AA