No place for US consulate serving Palestinians in Jerusalem: Israeli premier

There is no place for an American consulate that serves Palestinians in Jerusalem, Israel’s prime minister said Saturday.

Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman held a news conference after the approval of the state budget.

Regarding the US reopening its consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, which was closed in 2019, Bennett said: “We are expressing our position consistently, quietly and without drama, and I hope it is understood. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel alone.”

Lapid said there is no problem if the US wants to open a consulate in Ramallah but “sovereignty in Jerusalem belongs to one country — Israel.”

Former US President Donald Trump closed the Consulate General in Jerusalem, which serves Palestinians, on March 4, 2019, after moving the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the consulate in Jerusalem would be reopened during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in May.