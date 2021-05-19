Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

A Palestinian journalist working for a local radio station was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian reports.

Yusuf Abu Hussein, who works for The Voice of Jerusalem radio, lost his live in the attack that targeted his home in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City, the radio station said in a statement.

Israeli fighter jets also struck a house in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, causing material damage, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

At least 219 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children and 36 women, and 1,530 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.