Palestinians, Israeli settlers clash in Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem

Clashes erupted on Sunday between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, according to local residents.

The violence broke out after Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir relocated his makeshift office to another area in the neighborhood, the residents said.

According to witnesses, Israeli police assaulted a number of Palestinian residents, who protested the lawmaker’s office move.

Ben-Gvir said he had to sit near a police checkpoint in the area after he and his supporters were banned by police from sitting inside his makeshift office.

Israeli police accuse Ben-Gvir of creating provocations and seeking political gains, taking advantage of his legal immunity.

Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah have complained of repeated attacks by Israeli settlers, who reside next to them in homes taken from Palestinians over past years.

Last year, tensions ran high in the neighborhood after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of several Palestinian families in favor of Israeli settlers.