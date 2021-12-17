Participants of Iran nuclear deal meet under EU chairmanship

Parties to the Iran nuclear deal are set to hold talks on Friday in the Austrian capital Vienna, the EU’s diplomatic service announced.

“The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene again in a physical format in Vienna,” the European External Action Service wrote in a statement, referring to the official name of the Iran nuclear deal.

Representatives from China, Russia, France, the UK, and Germany will participate at the meeting chaired by Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary-general and political director of the EU diplomatic service.

According to the statement, the parties will assess “the prospect of a possible return of the United States” to the deal and the means to ensure that all sides perfectly comply with the rules.

The EU diplomacy has made significant efforts to get Iran and the US back to the negotiation table since the beginning of the conflict between the two countries.

After five months of break, the talks resumed on Nov. 29 but stopped again for over a week because the participants could not reach an agreement.

According to European and Iranian diplomats, the negotiations took a more positive direction after a new round of talks on Dec. 9.

The Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2015 by Iran, the US, China, Russia, France, the UK, Germany, and the EU.

Under the agreement, Tehran has committed to limit its nuclear activity to civilian purposes and in return, world powers agreed to drop their economic sanctions against Iran.

However, the US, under former President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to stop complying with the nuclear deal.