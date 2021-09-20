Qatar Airways flight carries over 230 people evacuated from Afghanistan

Passenger flight took off from Kabul bound for Doha, says Qatar Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

A Qatar Airways plane evacuated more than 230 people from Kabul airport in the Afghan capital to the Qatari capital Doha, a senior official said Sunday.

“Just now, the 4th @qatarairways passenger flight took off from Kabul (HKIA) carrying more than 230 passengers, including Afghans & Citizens from the US, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, UK, Finland, The Netherlands. Welcome in Doha shortly,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lolwah Al-Khater wrote on Twitter.

On Sept. 9-10, two planes carrying American and European passengers arrived in Doha from Kabul before departing for their countries.

A third plane carrying about 170 people from Afghanistan, the US and Europe landed in Doha on Sept. 18.

Qatar is continuing to evacuate people after a safe passage deal with the Taliban.

