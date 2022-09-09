Qatar, EU discuss energy cooperation

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held talks on Wednesday with EU Council President Charles Michel to discuss energy cooperation.

Discussions between the two sides dwelt on ways of developing bilateral cooperation in the energy field as well as regional and international developments, the state news agency QNA reported.

"In Doha to cement the excellent relations between the EU and Qatar," Michel wrote on Twitter, adding that the two sides will work together "to reinforce all aspects of our partnership."

During his visit to the Qatari capital, Michel opened an office for the EU mission in Qatar amid an energy crisis facing Europe since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.