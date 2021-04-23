Rockets target Iraqi military base housing US forces

An Iraqi military airbase, which houses US forces, has been targeted by three Katyusha rockets on Thursday, a police officer said on Friday.

A Baghdad police officer said the three rockets targeted the Martyr Muhammad Ala Air Base inside the Baghdad airport.

The officer, who preferred not to be named, said: "It is not clear until now whether there were any casualties or injuries due to the attack.”

This week saw another attack when five Katyusha rockets hit the Balad airbase, injuring two Iraqi security personnel.

The airbase houses joint forces, including Iraqi and American soldiers, as well as other foreign forces from the US-led international coalition.

AA