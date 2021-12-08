Saudi Arabia, UAE discuss regional developments, bilateral ties

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday discussed regional developments and bilateral relations with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders talked about development opportunities in different fields, as well as regional and international issues of common importance in the capital Abu Dhabi, according to the state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM).

They spoke on various aspects of the strategic cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, and touched on the importance of activating the joint Gulf-Arab action.

MBS and Sheikh Mohammed also stressed the importance of bolstering regional stability pillars, which serve as the foundation for development, construction, and progress.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed conferred on the Saudi crown prince the country's highest civilian award, the Order of Zayed, a prestigious medal given to kings, presidents, and country leaders, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

MBS was also given the country's highest civilian award during his visit to Muscat, Oman's capital, which was the first stop of his Gulf tour.

Before the 42nd Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, which is planned to be held in Riyadh on Dec. 14, the Saudi crown prince embarked on a Gulf tour on Dec. 6 starting from Oman. He is also expected to visit Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.