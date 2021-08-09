Saudi women appointed for senior positions in holy mosques

Saudi Arabia has appointed two women at senior positions in the administration that supervises the two holy mosques for Muslims, according to local media on Monday.

Al-Anoud Al-Aboud and Fatima Al-Rashoud were appointed as assistants to the President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, Arab News portal reported.

Both women hold doctorate degrees.

Other women were appointed at senior levels to supervise different departments at the presidency, including Kamelia Al-Daadi as assistant undersecretary for women's administrative and service affairs.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia adopted policies to empower women and allow them reach senior positions across the kingdom’s public institutions.

Women workforce in the oil-rich country has sharply risen in recent years, hitting around 33% in 2020, compared to 20% in 2018, according to the Brookings Institution.

AA