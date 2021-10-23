Soldier slaps new governor in Iran during ceremony

A soldier on Saturday attacked Zeinalabidin Hurrem, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander who was recently appointed as the governor of East Azerbaijan province of Iran, during his inauguration.

The person came on stage and slapped Hurrem when he was addressing the ceremony held in Tabriz, the provincial capital.

"The soldier attacked me because his wife was vaccinated by a male health worker," the governor later told state television.

Hurrem said he does not know the soldier, forgave him and will not file a complaint.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Tabriz launched an investigation against the soldier, who is part of the Revolutionary Guards.

The IRGC in a statement supported Hurrem, saying legal action would be taken against the military officer.

