"Special law" to execute Palestinians

The Israeli Assembly passed the proposed bill for the execution of Palestinians. In the preparatory session in the Assembly, 55 deputies voted in favor of the bill, while 9 deputies voted against.

The Israeli Assembly approved for the first time at its preparatory session a bill to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners accused of killing Israelis.

Once approved in the preparatory session, the House Committee will be consulted to determine which committee will draft the law.

The bill introducing the death penalty for terrorist criminals in Israel was accepted by the Parliamentary Committee on February 26.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on his social media account that the proposal was accepted by the Legislative Affairs Committee in the Parliament.

Ben-Gvir, the leader of the far-right Jewish Power Party and Minister of National Security, who submitted the bill to the Parliament, also shared the following statements on his social media account:

"The Jewish Force's proposal for the death penalty against terrorists was accepted by the Parliamentary Committee. Nothing could be more meaningful than that on a day when 2 Jews were killed in a terrorist attack."

If the proposal is approved and enacted in all three votes to be held in the Parliament after being accepted by the government, those who commit terrorist crimes "against Israeli citizens" could be given the death penalty.

Ben-Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power Party, had carried out many controversial actions such as raiding Masjid al-Aqsa with fanatical Jewish settlers, pulling out weapons against Palestinians, setting up tents in front of the Palestinians' homes, which were forced to be evicted from their homes.

Netanyahu's coalition agreements with Itamar Ben-Gvir's party, the Jewish Force, also included the death penalty for terrorist crimes.