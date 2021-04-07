Sudan's Buhran visits Qatar for talks

Al-Burhan's two-day visit comes upon an invitation from the Qatari ruler, the Sovereign Council said in a statement.

Al-Burhan is accompanied by a high-profile delegation, including Foreign Mnister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim Yassin and Finance and Economic Planning Minister Gibril Ibrahim.

Wednesday's visit is the first by al-Burhan to the Gulf state since former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the military in April 2019 after mass protests against his rule.

Qatar’s investments in Sudan are estimated at $3.8 billion, according to the Sudanese Ministry of Investment.



