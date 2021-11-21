Sudan’s civilian coalition opposes deal to reinstate PM Hamdok

Sudan’s main civilian coalition that had shared power with the military said on Sunday it does not recognize a deal to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

“We affirm our clear and previously announced position: no negotiation, no partnership and no legitimacy for the putchists,” the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition said in a statement.

Two sources from the dissolved government earlier told Anadolu Agency that Hamdok will be reinstated, weeks after he was ousted by the military.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Hamdok met on Saturday night with the head of Sudan’s ruling military council, Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, and agreed on the return of the ousted premier and the release of all detainees.

The sources further disclosed that Hamdok will form a “technocrat Cabinet” with wide authorization and participation of the rebel movements that signed the Juba peace agreement.

The sources, however, said talks will be held between the army and all political groups in Sudan, except the former ruling party of ousted President Omar al-Bashir, in order to agree on other issues, including a review of the constitutional declaration outlining Sudan’s political transition.

On Oct. 25, al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and government amid rival protests and accusations between the military and politicians in the country.

Al-Burhan has insisted that the measures are meant to protect the country from “imminent danger” and accused those rejecting his move as “stirring chaos.”

Before the military takeover, Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials which was overseeing the transition period until elections are held in 2023 as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Unity of the Forces for Freedom and Change.